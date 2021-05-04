Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 151,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

