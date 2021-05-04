Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

