Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical volume of 1,767 call options.

FTAI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

