Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.

FTS stock opened at C$54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$56.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.88. The company has a market cap of C$25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

