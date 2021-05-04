Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $208.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $203.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

