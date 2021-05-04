Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Forterra has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forterra by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Forterra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Forterra by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
