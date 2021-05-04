Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Forterra has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forterra by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Forterra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Forterra by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.