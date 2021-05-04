Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 838,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,757,680. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -290.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

