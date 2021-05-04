Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -290.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

