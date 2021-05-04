Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002449 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $4,836.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00064709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00278340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.01168900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00729269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,432.83 or 0.99692212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

