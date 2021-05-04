Fluidigm (FLDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fluidigm to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLDM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Fluidigm has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

