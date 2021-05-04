Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLNT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,360. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 million, a PE ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

