Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.9 days.

Shares of FLTDF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32. Flow Traders has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLTDF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

