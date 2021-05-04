Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $112.50 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.