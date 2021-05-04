Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $754.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $783.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.50. 651,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,301. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

