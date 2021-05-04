Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery seen in the automotive sector, globally, in the long term. The company is also likely to gain from robust momentum seen in Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), Industrial automation, autonomous/connected cars and other upcoming technologies. The company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like 5G, converged enterprise and cloud bodes well. Revenues in fiscal fourth quarter are likely to be driven by recovery seen in most end markets. Markedly, the company also resumed share buybacks. Nevertheless, supply chain disruptions owing to the ongoing pandemic as well as a highly leveraged balance sheet and significant exposure to forex volatility remain overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Flex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Flex by 87.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Flex by 40.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Flex by 375.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 325,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 257,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.