FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $659.48 million, a PE ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 1.43. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

