Flamingo (FLM) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $125.37 million and $57.29 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.