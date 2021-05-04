Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR stock opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.13 and a beta of 2.24.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.