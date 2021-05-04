Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $181.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.74. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $86,336,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

