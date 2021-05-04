Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.79. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,953. Five Below has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.