Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 257,195 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

