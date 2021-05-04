Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Rogers worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

