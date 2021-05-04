Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PFPT opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.