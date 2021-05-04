Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,213,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,686 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.