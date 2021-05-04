Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.20 Million Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ENI worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

