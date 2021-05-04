Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Merit Medical Systems worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $7,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

