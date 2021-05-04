Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

