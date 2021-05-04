Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $131.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

