FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FGROY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

FGROY stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

