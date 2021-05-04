First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

NYSE:FGB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

