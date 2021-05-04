First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

