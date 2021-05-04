First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $13.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Shares of FSFG opened at $69.37 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

