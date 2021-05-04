First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

