First Quadrant L P CA Invests $33,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Workday by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Workday by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.75 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

