First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Shares in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Quantum stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $459.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

