First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $10.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $104,929,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 254,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,461. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

