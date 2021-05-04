First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,446. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

