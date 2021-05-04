First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several research firms have commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

