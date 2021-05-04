First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 36,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

