First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

AAPL opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

