First American Trust FSB Acquires 322 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

