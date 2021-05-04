Firestone Capital Management Has $8.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 154,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

