Firestone Capital Management Has $8.50 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 154,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

