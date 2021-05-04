Financial Comparison: Invacare (NYSE:IVC) versus Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Invacare alerts:

This table compares Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Invacare has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.89%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $927.96 million 0.33 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -8.49 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 863.77 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Summary

Invacare beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.