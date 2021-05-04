Financial Comparison: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.07% 10.30% 2.07%

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.33 $920.00 million $1.78 10.15 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 10.25 $89.96 million $1.67 12.75

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 3 8 6 0 2.18 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $15.10, suggesting a potential downside of 16.44%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.