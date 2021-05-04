Financial Comparison: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Global Payments alerts:

86.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Global Payments has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Payments and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 24 0 2.86 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $214.52, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than DynTek.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 6.75% 6.46% 4.06% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $4.91 billion 12.76 $430.61 million $5.86 36.26 DynTek $169.82 million 0.22 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Summary

Global Payments beats DynTek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.