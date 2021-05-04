Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $428.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.85 and a fifty-two week high of $431.46.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

