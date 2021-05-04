Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

