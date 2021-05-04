FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

