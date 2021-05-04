FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.